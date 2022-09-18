Facebook
Home catches fire twice in two days; arson suspected

House fire on North Acadiana East
House fire on North Acadiana East(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second day in a row, Baton Rouge firefighters battled flames at a vacant home on North Acadian East near Zion Street.

Crews arrived at the home just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, and found flames toward the back of the structure. After the rear porch collapsed, heavy equipment was brought out to battle hot spots underneath the rubble.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in less than one hour and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department suspects arson as a cause for the fire. Nobody was injured, according to authorities.

