Fall on the way, but first, more summer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fall officially begins this Thursday, the Autumnal Equinox, but you wouldn’t know it in southern Louisiana as temperatures will continue to be above normal.
There won’t be much rain in the extended forecast, as a ridge of high pressure keeps things on the dry side.
There is some light fog to kick off Sunday morning. After it burns off, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm, and highs in the low 90s.
Monday through Friday, mostly sunny and dry, highs in the mid 90s, and it may feel like the upper 90s with the heat.
As for the tropics, we still have Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean, which is expected to become a Cat one, even a Cat two hurricane, but no threat to the US. Stay cool.
