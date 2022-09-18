EBR Parish Library highlights several upcoming events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library wants the public to know about several upcoming events.

A virtual event to educate the public about opioid and substance abuse prevention is planned for Wednesday, September 21, and Wednesday, September 28. Registration is required. Click here to learn more.

The library is also planning to host the Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire to bring together science, art, craft, homesteading, and makers of all kinds. Click here to learn more.

