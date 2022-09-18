Facebook
Car crashes into train; officials responding

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening.

Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd.

Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing story check back for more updates.

