Car crashes into train; officials responding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening.

Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd.

Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing story check back for more updates.

