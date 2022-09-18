Baton Rouge Bike Club honors and remembers first responders in September 11 attack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge bike riders came together today to memorialize September 11, 2001, a day many will never forget.

“I remember being in class and seeing the people jump out of the towers and seeing the firefighters and policemen there.” said Cody Armand, a Baton Rouge Bike Club member.

The day several first responders lost their lives and a moment in history that some say... forever changed our country.

America was never the same after 9/11, will never be the same

Craig Brouillette with the Baton Rouge Bike Club tells me, as each bike rolls through the gravel it’s a small way to honor the big sacrifice made by so many all those years ago.

“It doesn’t make a difference when you do it, it’s always to honor our fallen and we’re praying for those families today on that tragic day.” said Craig Brouillette, a Baton Rouge Bike Club member.

The bike ride winds through a 78-mile route that those who take part say is a way for them to give back.

“It’s tough, but Captain Phillips was there with his crew on that tragic day, and they all perished at the flight of 78 flights and as a team, we’re going to complete this today,” said Craig Brouillette, Baton Rouge Bike Club member.

According to council member Denise Amoroso, those who take part in this ride every year make sure the memory lives on for all 343-firefighters who lost their lives on that dark day.

“I get a little bit choked up, but you know the biggest fear that when they’ve lost a loved one, they’re going to be forgotten. It’s not only important to remember the event, but also remembering those people that sacrificed their lives,” said Denise Amoroso, Baton Rouge council member.

The group is hosting another ride event on October 15, to support the Baton Rouge food bank.

