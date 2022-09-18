Facebook
ATV involved crash kills child, injures teen

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Gabriel, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. Gabriel Police Department responded to a deadly ATV crash around 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 17.

According to SGPD, dispatchers were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Point Clair Rd., involving an off-road vehicle crash between two juveniles.

Officials say a 9-year-old boy was transported by Acadian Ambulance ground unit to a local hospital where he later died.

Acadians Air-Med airlifted the 15-year-old girl to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, officials say.

This story is still under investigation.

