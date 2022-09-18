Facebook
Alvin Kamara’s status for Bucs-Saints game in doubt, reports say

Saints running back Alvin Kamara sustained a rib cartilage injury in last week's 27-26 victory...
Saints running back Alvin Kamara sustained a rib cartilage injury in last week's 27-26 victory in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints could be without star running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s noon game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will be televised by Fox 8.

NFL insider reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport each sounded the alarm early Sunday regarding Kamara’s availability, after the Pro Bowl tailback sustained a rib cartilage injury during last week’s 27-26 victory in Atlanta.

ESPN’s Schefter tweeted that Kamara “is not expected to play” against Tampa Bay in the Saints’ home opener in the Caesars Superdome. Schefter said backup Mark Ingram was expected to play in Kamara’s place, despite being listed as “questionable” himself because of an ankle injury.

The NFL Network’s Rapoport stayed a bit more on the fence, saying that the Saints would determine this morning whether Kamara could play. “It’ll be tough, but there’s a chance,” Rapoport tweeted.

The answer will be revealed by 10:30 a.m., when teams must post their final active roster for the noon games.

The Saints said Kamara was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but was downgraded to a non-participant for practices Thursday and Friday.

If Kamara is ruled out, the Saints could add running back Latavius Murray to the active list, after the former Saints backup was re-signed earlier this week to the team’s practice squad.

