Alvin Kamara’s status for Bucs-Saints game in doubt, reports say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints could be without star running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s noon game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will be televised by Fox 8.

NFL insider reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport each sounded the alarm early Sunday regarding Kamara’s availability, after the Pro Bowl tailback sustained a rib cartilage injury during last week’s 27-26 victory in Atlanta.

ESPN’s Schefter tweeted that Kamara “is not expected to play” against Tampa Bay in the Saints’ home opener in the Caesars Superdome. Schefter said backup Mark Ingram was expected to play in Kamara’s place, despite being listed as “questionable” himself because of an ankle injury.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source.



Saints’ RB Mark Ingram, also listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

The NFL Network’s Rapoport stayed a bit more on the fence, saying that the Saints would determine this morning whether Kamara could play. “It’ll be tough, but there’s a chance,” Rapoport tweeted.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara, dealing with a rib cartilage issue, will determine this morning based on how he feels if he's able to go. It'll be tough, but there is a chance. Meanwhile, RB Mark Ingram (ankle) and QB Jameis Winston (back) are both expected to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

The answer will be revealed by 10:30 a.m., when teams must post their final active roster for the noon games.

The Saints said Kamara was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but was downgraded to a non-participant for practices Thursday and Friday.

If Kamara is ruled out, the Saints could add running back Latavius Murray to the active list, after the former Saints backup was re-signed earlier this week to the team’s practice squad.

