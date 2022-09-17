Facebook
University admits to traffic issues during LSU versus SU game

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials admit that a traffic plan put in place during the recent matchup against Southern University did not go as expected.

The university put out a long list of issues that leaders said led to major traffic headaches during the game. Mainly, leaders are blaming two large fan bases and no true road team. The university said thousands of Baton Rouge area fans led to more vehicles and pedestrians on the roads.

Other issues included the inability to properly implement contraflow. LSU said that in order to begin contraflow effectively, roadways must first be cleared. However, because streets stayed busy during the game, officers weren’t able to take the necessary steps to implement contraflow.

LSU also blamed ongoing celebrations in neighborhoods surrounding the campus. As people started leaving Tiger Stadium, officials said many fans started moving barricades. Those actions further complicated officers’ contraflow efforts.

A malfunctioning traffic light at Gardere and Nicholson is also being blamed for traffic delays. LSU said the light eventually had to be operated manually.

Despite the issues faced by drivers during the September 10 matchup, university leaders said they feel confident traffic won’t become a problem during the LSU game against Mississippi State. The university said they plan to place more officers in critical areas and place more barricades.

