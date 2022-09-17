Facebook
Police asking for help to locate missing teen

Mariah Alvarado
Mariah Alvarado(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive.

The teen is 5′1″ and weighs about 115 lbs, according to police. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with details that can help is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department by calling (225) 389-2000.

