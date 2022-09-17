Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.

The memorial features flowers, stuffed animals and other assorted items. The Baton Rouge Police Department is still on the lookout for the person who pulled the trigger but at this time the agency has not released a suspect or a motive in the case.

Investigators say that prior to the shooting, Rice had been with friends at a business in Mid City but it’s unclear what happened between the time that she left and when she was fatally shot.

A spokesperson with LSU issued the following statement on Rice’s death.

The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police.

Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).

