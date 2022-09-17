LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes.

LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:

We are aware of the social media post concerning one of our student-athletes, and we are taking immediate and deliberate steps to address it. We will not condone behavior that is in violation of our core values and expectations of student conduct. — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) September 17, 2022

This is a developing story check back for more details.

