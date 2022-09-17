Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Livonia High principal reassigned to head alternative instructive program in Pointe Coupee Parish

Cleotha Johnigan Jr.
Cleotha Johnigan Jr.(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A major leadership change is happening at Livonia High after education leaders called a special meeting to address ongoing violence at the school in recent weeks.

Assistant Superintendent Karla Jack will replace Cleotha Johnigan Jr. as Livonia’s new head administrator, as he transitions into a new role within the district.

The change was made one week after school board members called a special meeting amid ongoing violence at the school. But the Pointe Coupee superintendent said change is not a disciplinary action. Instead, it’s part of a solution that was mentioned at that meeting.

RELATED STORIES:

One proposal was revamping the alternative instructive program known as PCAP. It is the place students go when they are facing a long-term suspension or expulsion.

Superintendent Kim Canezaro believes a stronger PCAP program can help solve some of the problems and she feels Johnigan is the best fit to get it up and running to the standard it needs to be.

Johnigan will maintain his salary and continue some work around the high school.

Both leaders will start their new roles on Monday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a statement about a fight that was caught on...
School officials address Capitol Middle fight
Students earn SU Ag Center scholarships
Two young women fight on Southern campus while many look on
Baton Rouge Magnet High School (Source: WAFB)
Baton Rouge Magnet High student charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting threat on social media, school officials say