Livonia High principal reassigned to head alternative instructive program in Pointe Coupee Parish

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A major leadership change is happening at Livonia High after education leaders called a special meeting to address ongoing violence at the school in recent weeks.

Assistant Superintendent Karla Jack will replace Cleotha Johnigan Jr. as Livonia’s new head administrator, as he transitions into a new role within the district.

The change was made one week after school board members called a special meeting amid ongoing violence at the school. But the Pointe Coupee superintendent said change is not a disciplinary action. Instead, it’s part of a solution that was mentioned at that meeting.

One proposal was revamping the alternative instructive program known as PCAP. It is the place students go when they are facing a long-term suspension or expulsion.

Superintendent Kim Canezaro believes a stronger PCAP program can help solve some of the problems and she feels Johnigan is the best fit to get it up and running to the standard it needs to be.

Johnigan will maintain his salary and continue some work around the high school.

Both leaders will start their new roles on Monday.

