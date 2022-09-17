Facebook
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator

Earl Curtis Achord, III, 39, of Denham Springs
Earl Curtis Achord, III, 39, of Denham Springs(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.

CPSO says the suspect, Earl Curtis Achord, III, 39, sent multiple lewd pictures to the minor and planned to meet them at a motel room for sexual purposes along with the use of narcotics.

Officials have obtained a warrant for Achord’s arrest and he is wanted on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and contractor fraud charges through Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Achord is described by OPSO as having multiple tattoos and is known to be working in the Houma/Lafourche Parish area.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Lipscomb with CPSO at (318)-336-5231 or dial 911.

