Baton Rouge house fire ruled arson

(unsplash.com)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson case at a vacant home on Kentucky Street.

Firefighters responded to the home just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, and found flames coming through the roof. The fire was out within 30 minutes.

BRFD says firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings. However, the vacant home is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information that can help investigators in the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

