Minor barge collision reported in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office says a minor barge collision was reported in the Intracoastal Waterway near Jack Miller’s Saturday morning.

One of the barges is carrying a heavy fuel oil, according to emergency officials. However, they do not believe the barge is leaking.

Emergency officials say the water intake near Jack Miller’s has been shut off out of an abundance of caution. They are asking residents to conserve water usage at this time.

Intracoastal Water System West coverage area (Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness)

