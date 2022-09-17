Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Minor barge collision reported in Iberville Parish

Minor barge collision
Minor barge collision(Iberville Parish Sheriff)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office says a minor barge collision was reported in the Intracoastal Waterway near Jack Miller’s Saturday morning.

One of the barges is carrying a heavy fuel oil, according to emergency officials. However, they do not believe the barge is leaking.

Emergency officials say the water intake near Jack Miller’s has been shut off out of an abundance of caution. They are asking residents to conserve water usage at this time.

Intracoastal Water System West coverage area
Intracoastal Water System West coverage area(Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Cause of BR house fire ruled arson
APSO lieutenant to sing national anthem during Saints game
Ascension Parish lieutenant to sing National Anthem during Saints-Bucs game
Mariah Alvarado
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
University admits to traffic issues during LSU versus SU game