Adding heat and humidity as summer won’t relent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature over the next several days with mainly dry weather, more heat and humidity, and very limited rain chances.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 17 (wafb)

The forecast for today calls for partly cloudy skies and less than a 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon, along with a better chance in the coastal parishes.

Highs will be in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of rain on Sunday is also low, with a 20% chance in the afternoon. The dry weather regime re-establishes itself over our region, which will yield hot days with near zero chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 90s for much of next week.

There is no relief from the heat in the foreseeable future, but fortunately, the tropics remain quiet with nothing expected in the Gulf.

