Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now the third week of high school football in south Louisiana, as teams continue to try to improve with district play around the corner.

NOMINATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

THURSDAY:

Walker - 35

Mandeville - 32

Kentwood - 32

East Feliciana - 26

St. Thomas Aquinas - 8

Ponchatoula - 23

Fisher - 13

Northeast - 14

Istrouma - 42

Broadmoor - 20

Live Oak - 41

Bonnabel - 7

Franklin - 22

Berwick - 40

H.L. Bourgeois - 26

Ellender - 14

FRIDAY:

U-High - 21

Catholic - 31

Denham Springs - 31

Liberty - 0

St. Augustine - 24

Zachary - 20

Metairie Park Country Day - 20

Episcopal - 49

Destrehan - 42

East Ascension - 2

St. Charles Catholic - 22

Teurlings Catholic - 28

Madison Prep - 6

Scotlandville - 37

Springfield - 52

Albany - 49

Independence - 12

Catholic-Pointe Coupee - 54

John F. Kennedy - 14

St. Amant - 0

St. Michael - 23

Belaire - 0

Livonia - 0

Port Allen - 6

Carver - 14

Woodlawn - 40

Brusly - 14

Parkview Baptist - 28

McKinley

West Feliciana

M.L. King Charter - 13

Dunham - 52

Baker

White Castle

Thrive Academy - 6

North Central - 54

Mentorship Academy - 0

Wossman - 67

Tara - 0

Plaquemine - 55

St. Helena

Amite

Helen Cox - 18

Lutcher - 49

Riverside - 41

Central Catholic - 38

Archbishop Hannan - 19

Ascension Catholic - 23

Dutchtown - 35

Covington - 14

Central - 0

Slidell - 48

Glen Oaks

Loranger

Donaldsonville

West St. John

Thibodaux - 25

St. James - 49

Collegiate Baton Rouge

Slaughter Community Charter

Capitol

Delhi

Houma Christian - 26

Ascension Christian - 17

St. John

Highland Baptist

Magnolia School of Excellence

East Iberville

Gueydan

Central Private

Southern Lab

Opelousas Catholic

East St. John

L.B. Landry

Franklinton - 41

Fontainebleau - 0

Hammond

South Terrebonne

Jewel Sumner - 46

South Plaquemines - 0

Pearl River - 21

Pine - 28

Terrebonne

Lakeshore

Vandebilt Catholic - 31

Belle Chasse - 42

Varnado

Northlake Christian

E.D. White - 51

Assumption - 6

Salmen

Bogalusa

Morgan City

Covenant Christian

Westminster Christian - 28

Hanson Memorial - 7

Jeanerette - 0

Lake Arthur - 13

Patterson

Ascension Episcopal

West St. Mary

Northside

Bowling Green - 40

Sylva Bay Academy - 14

Oak Forest

Columbia

Silliman

Centreville

Wilkinson County Christian - 37

Newton - 56

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

East Ascension running back Walter Samuel (22)
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: East Ascension RB Walter Samuel
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: East Ascension RB Walter Samuel
East Ascension vs West Monroe
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 2 - Lagniappe
High School Football
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 2