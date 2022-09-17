2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now the third week of high school football in south Louisiana, as teams continue to try to improve with district play around the corner.
NOMINATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
THURSDAY:
Walker - 35
Mandeville - 32
Kentwood - 32
East Feliciana - 26
St. Thomas Aquinas - 8
Ponchatoula - 23
Fisher - 13
Northeast - 14
Istrouma - 42
Broadmoor - 20
Live Oak - 41
Bonnabel - 7
Franklin - 22
Berwick - 40
H.L. Bourgeois - 26
Ellender - 14
FRIDAY:
U-High - 21
Catholic - 31
Denham Springs - 31
Liberty - 0
St. Augustine - 24
Zachary - 20
Metairie Park Country Day - 20
Episcopal - 49
Destrehan - 42
East Ascension - 2
St. Charles Catholic - 22
Teurlings Catholic - 28
Madison Prep - 6
Scotlandville - 37
Springfield - 52
Albany - 49
Independence - 12
Catholic-Pointe Coupee - 54
John F. Kennedy - 14
St. Amant - 0
St. Michael - 23
Belaire - 0
Livonia - 0
Port Allen - 6
Carver - 14
Woodlawn - 40
Brusly - 14
Parkview Baptist - 28
McKinley
West Feliciana
M.L. King Charter - 13
Dunham - 52
Baker
White Castle
Thrive Academy - 6
North Central - 54
Mentorship Academy - 0
Wossman - 67
Tara - 0
Plaquemine - 55
St. Helena
Amite
Helen Cox - 18
Lutcher - 49
Riverside - 41
Central Catholic - 38
Archbishop Hannan - 19
Ascension Catholic - 23
Dutchtown - 35
Covington - 14
Central - 0
Slidell - 48
Glen Oaks
Loranger
Donaldsonville
West St. John
Thibodaux - 25
St. James - 49
Collegiate Baton Rouge
Slaughter Community Charter
Capitol
Delhi
Houma Christian - 26
Ascension Christian - 17
St. John
Highland Baptist
Magnolia School of Excellence
East Iberville
Gueydan
Central Private
Southern Lab
Opelousas Catholic
East St. John
L.B. Landry
Franklinton - 41
Fontainebleau - 0
Hammond
South Terrebonne
Jewel Sumner - 46
South Plaquemines - 0
Pearl River - 21
Pine - 28
Terrebonne
Lakeshore
Vandebilt Catholic - 31
Belle Chasse - 42
Varnado
Northlake Christian
E.D. White - 51
Assumption - 6
Salmen
Bogalusa
Morgan City
Covenant Christian
Westminster Christian - 28
Hanson Memorial - 7
Jeanerette - 0
Lake Arthur - 13
Patterson
Ascension Episcopal
West St. Mary
Northside
Bowling Green - 40
Sylva Bay Academy - 14
Oak Forest
Columbia
Silliman
Centreville
Wilkinson County Christian - 37
Newton - 56
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.