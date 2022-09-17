2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now the third week of high school football in south Louisiana, as teams continue to try to improve with district play around the corner.

THURSDAY:

Walker - 35

Mandeville - 32

Kentwood - 32

East Feliciana - 26

St. Thomas Aquinas - 8

Ponchatoula - 23

Fisher - 13

Northeast - 14

Istrouma - 42

Broadmoor - 20

Live Oak - 41

Bonnabel - 7

Franklin - 22

Berwick - 40

H.L. Bourgeois - 26

Ellender - 14

FRIDAY:

U-High - 21

Catholic - 31

Denham Springs - 31

Liberty - 0

St. Augustine - 24

Zachary - 20

Metairie Park Country Day - 20

Episcopal - 49

Destrehan - 42

East Ascension - 2

St. Charles Catholic - 22

Teurlings Catholic - 28

Madison Prep - 6

Scotlandville - 37

Springfield - 52

Albany - 49

Independence - 12

Catholic-Pointe Coupee - 54

John F. Kennedy - 14

St. Amant - 0

St. Michael - 23

Belaire - 0

Livonia - 0

Port Allen - 6

Carver - 14

Woodlawn - 40

Brusly - 14

Parkview Baptist - 28

McKinley

West Feliciana

M.L. King Charter - 13

Dunham - 52

Baker

White Castle

Thrive Academy - 6

North Central - 54

Mentorship Academy - 0

Wossman - 67

Tara - 0

Plaquemine - 55

St. Helena

Amite

Helen Cox - 18

Lutcher - 49

Riverside - 41

Central Catholic - 38

Archbishop Hannan - 19

Ascension Catholic - 23

Dutchtown - 35

Covington - 14

Central - 0

Slidell - 48

Glen Oaks

Loranger

Donaldsonville

West St. John

Thibodaux - 25

St. James - 49

Collegiate Baton Rouge

Slaughter Community Charter

Capitol

Delhi

Houma Christian - 26

Ascension Christian - 17

St. John

Highland Baptist

Magnolia School of Excellence

East Iberville

Gueydan

Central Private

Southern Lab

Opelousas Catholic

East St. John

L.B. Landry

Franklinton - 41

Fontainebleau - 0

Hammond

South Terrebonne

Jewel Sumner - 46

South Plaquemines - 0

Pearl River - 21

Pine - 28

Terrebonne

Lakeshore

Vandebilt Catholic - 31

Belle Chasse - 42

Varnado

Northlake Christian

E.D. White - 51

Assumption - 6

Salmen

Bogalusa

Morgan City

Covenant Christian

Westminster Christian - 28

Hanson Memorial - 7

Jeanerette - 0

Lake Arthur - 13

Patterson

Ascension Episcopal

West St. Mary

Northside

Bowling Green - 40

Sylva Bay Academy - 14

Oak Forest

Columbia

Silliman

Centreville

Wilkinson County Christian - 37

Newton - 56

