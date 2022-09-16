Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Zachary City Council considering noise ordinance amid multiple complaints

Councilwoman Laura O’Brien says they are drafting up guidelines to cover a few different areas.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary City Council is considering a noise ordinance after several complaints were made over the last two years.

Councilwoman Laura O’Brien says they are drafting up guidelines to cover a few different areas. She and the council are looking at setting a decibel limit in most areas and limiting sounds such as music and even barking dogs during certain times of the night.

“Word on the street is that the city can’t do anything about it, so I figured it was time for us to change that reputation,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien says the city used to have a noise ordinance, but they scrapped it a few years ago to coincide with state guidelines.

After a new wave of complaints were made, she says they felt it was time to revisit it.

“I felt like it covered any sort of noise that could occur in town that could disturb somebody’s peace,” O’Brien said.

Some residents agree with the council’s plans.

“I think if you put something in place like a noise ordinance you have something you can go against if people are being disrespectful to their neighbors,” Norman Clement said.

O’Brien says she looked at cities like Kenner and Gretna to model, but it could take a few weeks before the council comes to an agreement.

“Just implementing something gives us a little bit of teeth into incidents that are taking place, and maybe we can try to take care of those on the front end,” O’Brien said. “We already put something into place, some rough drafts and we’re all taking a look at it. If we can all agree on that before next time, we’ll vote on that and then it’ll do its due diligence and be put into effect.”

O’Brien hopes they can have something finalized by their next council meeting in two weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

Councilwoman Laura O’Brien says they are drafting up guidelines to cover a few different areas.
Zachary City Council considering noise ordinance amid multiple complaints
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 15
Nice again today but summer-like weather returns this weekend
Highway 30 corridor economic development district approved
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is voting on a proposal to extend bars closing hours until...
ABC Board votes to extend bar hours on game days; next needs full council approval