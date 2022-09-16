Zachary City Council considering noise ordinance amid multiple complaints

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary City Council is considering a noise ordinance after several complaints were made over the last two years.

Councilwoman Laura O’Brien says they are drafting up guidelines to cover a few different areas. She and the council are looking at setting a decibel limit in most areas and limiting sounds such as music and even barking dogs during certain times of the night.

“Word on the street is that the city can’t do anything about it, so I figured it was time for us to change that reputation,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien says the city used to have a noise ordinance, but they scrapped it a few years ago to coincide with state guidelines.

After a new wave of complaints were made, she says they felt it was time to revisit it.

“I felt like it covered any sort of noise that could occur in town that could disturb somebody’s peace,” O’Brien said.

Some residents agree with the council’s plans.

“I think if you put something in place like a noise ordinance you have something you can go against if people are being disrespectful to their neighbors,” Norman Clement said.

O’Brien says she looked at cities like Kenner and Gretna to model, but it could take a few weeks before the council comes to an agreement.

“Just implementing something gives us a little bit of teeth into incidents that are taking place, and maybe we can try to take care of those on the front end,” O’Brien said. “We already put something into place, some rough drafts and we’re all taking a look at it. If we can all agree on that before next time, we’ll vote on that and then it’ll do its due diligence and be put into effect.”

O’Brien hopes they can have something finalized by their next council meeting in two weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.