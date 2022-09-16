Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street.

Multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between S. 15th Street and Park Blvd.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

