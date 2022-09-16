Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street.

Multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between S. 15th Street and Park Blvd.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday,...
Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

BRPD, coroner's office on Government Street Friday morning
BRPD, coroner's office on Government Street Friday morning
It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton...
WAFB’s Fall Food Drive helping feed families in our community
The Baton Rouge Police Department is inviting teenagers in the Capital City to join its...
BRPD inviting teens to join Explorer Program
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 16
Summer makes a comeback this weekend