WAFB’s Fall Food Drive helping feed families in our community

It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton...
It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for WAFB’s Fall Food Drive.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for WAFB’s Fall Food Drive.

According to the latest report from Feeding America, Louisiana ranks number one in childhood hunger. The state also ranks number three in food insecurity among seniors.

So if you are in a position to help families who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, you can help out right from your living rooms or by donating here.

You can also come out and meet the WAFB team at the Hi Nabor on Jones Creek Friday, Sept. 16.

