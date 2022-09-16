Students earn SU Ag Center scholarships

This is a press release from the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Southern University students from the College of Agricultural, Family, and Consumer Sciences have been awarded the SU Ag Center’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) and Tech Scholarship.

The EDI and Tech Scholarship recipients are:

O’Marion Rue, Freshman

Ricky Julien, Jr., Freshman

Mallory Tate, Jr., Freshman

Jordan E. Washington, Junior

Christine Jones, Senior

“We are incredibly thrilled to award our students within the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences EDI and Tech Scholarships in partnership with the DXC Technology Team,” said Dr. Donovan Segura, Associate Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Title IX at the SU Ag Center.

Each recipient will be awarded a scholarship totaling $2,000.00, $1,000.00 during the Fall 2022 academic term and $1,000.00 during the Spring 2023 term.

“These students are making significant contributions to the strength and harmony of this multigenerational campus community through their commitment and dedication to their academic work, service, and leadership. As we continuously work to prepare our students for the future, we understand how technology is transforming the future of agriculture,” added Segura.

The SU Ag Center’s Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Title IX is committed to sharing the responsibility needed to promote safe and equitable 1890 land-grant communities within the State of Louisiana and beyond. The EDI Ag and Tech Scholarship was established as a meaningful action step toward achieving a vision of an incredible equitable, inclusive, and multigenerational campus community.

“This award not only supports those who may not have the means to continue their academic work with educational access, it also provides scholars with opportunities to enhance and improve their knowledge and skills in many new tech solutions that are emerging to assist teachers, farmers, and ranchers in optimizing their operations,” said Segura.

The scholarship provides agriculture technology and educational support for students in the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. The award procured to advance this goal for the 2022-2023 academic year is $10,000.00.

“We appreciate the investment and support from our Chancellor-Dean Dr. Orlando F. McMeans, the Vice Chancellor for Academic & Student Services/ Associate Dean Dr. Renita Marshall and the EDI and Tech Scholarship Committee, Danielle Darensbourg, Saturn Douglas and Jodi Morton for their diligence in advancing this work. As we move equity, diversity, and inclusion from awareness, to understanding, to commitment, to action, we are confident this investment is one that will add strength to our journey,” expressed Segura.

For more information about the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) and Tech Scholarship, contact Donovan L. Segura, at donovan_segura@suagcenter.com.

