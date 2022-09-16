Facebook
State of Louisiana receives initial grant for the plugging of orphaned oil and gas wells

An initial grant of $25 million from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law will be used to...
An initial grant of $25 million from President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Law will be used to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells across the state of Louisiana.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An initial grant of $25 million from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law will be used to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells across the state of Louisiana.

Approximately 250 to 900 wells near low-income communities will be plugged. This will provide an opportunity for displaced energy workers from disadvantaged communities to be trained and employed in the plugging of orphaned wells, according to the state of Louisiana.

The state will also use funds to develop procedures to measure and track contamination of groundwater and surface water associated with orphaned wells.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior, millions of Americans across the country live within a mile of an orphaned oil and gas well. A primary concern for the department is the leaking of methane from unplugged wells, causing a safety hazard.

The Infrastructure Law includes a $4.7 billion investment to plug orphaned wells, the U.S. Department of Interior said.

