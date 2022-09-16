Facebook
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

Video circulating on social media shows two young women fighting on the Southern University...
Video circulating on social media shows two young women fighting on the Southern University campus.(Viewer)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week.

A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident.

Video circulating on social media shows two young women fighting on the Southern University campus.

Video of the altercation began circulating on social media. It shows two females fighting while surrounded by more than a dozen other people outside of Totty Hall.

A university spokesman said students involved in the incident were kicked out of on-campus housing.

“Southern University does not condone violence in any form. SUPD and Administration are investigating so we can hold the appropriate individuals responsible and prevent this from happening again while ensuring that all parties involved are afforded the proper due process,” the university spokesperson said. 

“All students ultimately identified as being part of Tuesday’s violence in any way or having committed other violations of the student code of conduct will be addressed in accordance with University policies and applicable laws.,” the spokesperson added.

