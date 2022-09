BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a statement Friday evening, Sept. 16, about a fight that was caught on video earlier this week at Capitol Middle Magnet.

The statement is as follows:

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, a physical altercation erupted between two students which then escalated at Capitol Middle Magnet School near the end of the first-period class. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has launched an internal investigation into the matter. Five students have been considered for expulsion with hearings to begin next week. District leaders will implement all appropriate procedures to ensure proper protocols are followed.

