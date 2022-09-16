PROGRAMMING NOTE: 9News This Morning to air at 6 a.m. Monday
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB viewers should be aware of a programming change scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.
WAFB will air the special CBS coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II starting at 5 a.m.
That special report will take over the main channel.
You can watch WAFB that morning during the 4:30 a.m. newscast.
There will also be an hour-long show beginning at 6 a.m. until 7 a.m. on WBXH, WAFB Plus, WAFB.com, and the 9News App.
