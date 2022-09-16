Facebook
Police presence reported on Government Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police presence was spotted on Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16.

Just after 3 a.m., multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between 17th Street and Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)

The coroner’s office was also called to the scene.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

