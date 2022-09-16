Facebook
Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

