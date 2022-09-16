Facebook
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
UPDATE

A spokesman with LSU confirmed a student was the victim of a fatal shooting that happened overnight Friday, Sept. 16.

The victim was identified as Allison Rice, a senior marketing major from Geismar, La.

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street overnight on Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)

The university released a statement on the student’s passing:

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street.

Multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between S. 15th Street and Park Blvd.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday,...
Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

