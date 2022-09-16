LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
A spokesman with LSU confirmed a student was the victim of a fatal shooting that happened overnight Friday, Sept. 16.
The victim was identified as Allison Rice, a senior marketing major from Geismar, La.
The university released a statement on the student’s passing:
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.
Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street.
Multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between S. 15th Street and Park Blvd.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
