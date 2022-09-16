Livingston 1-year-old killed in crash on I-12 in Tangipahoa

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A toddler is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 14 near Pumpkin Center Road. A 2006 GMC Sierra struck the back of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound in the left lane, officials say.

One-year-old Benjamin DeLaune, who police say was properly restrained, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died the next day.

The drivers of both cars were also wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers.

