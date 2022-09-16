Facebook
Highway 30 corridor economic development district approved

(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish has promised to spend more money on infrastructure in an area where many of you are used to sitting in traffic. But they won’t have to raise taxes to do it. The Highway 30 corridor is also the spot for billions of dollars in industrial investments.

Thursday night council members approved a new economic development district.

That allows the parish to dedicate money to infrastructure improvements within the Highway 30 corridor and gets the work started faster.

More than two billion dollars in industrial investments have been announced in the parish. That will bring hundreds of jobs over the next few years.

“No new taxes. The district has created the authority to they could levy additional taxes, but that would require a vote of the people. There are voters in this district, it’s a bigger district than other economic development districts, which may not have voters within it. So there are no new taxes contemplated. It would only be incremental taxes.” Adam Parker, with Butler Snow LLP, said.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says it’s about time more was done to improve infrastructure, and this helps move projects along.

