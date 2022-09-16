EBRPSS Day of Hope to offer college and career fair, live music, free food, more

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will have the opportunity to enjoy a ‘Day of Hope’ on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

EBR Schools along with nonprofit organization, 29:11 Mentoring Program, are coming together to put on the event,

Students can look forward to a college and career fair, breakout sessions, live music, a keynote speaker, free food, and more.

Over 2,000 high school seniors within the district are invited to attend.

The purpose of ‘Day of Hope’ is to give students access to college and career opportunities ahead of their high school graduation.

The event will take place at 6375 Winbourne Avenue from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.