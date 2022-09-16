Facebook
Crash kills pedestrian on Siegen Lane

By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that occurred Friday morning, Sept. 16.

Emergency responders confirmed a woman died after being hit on Siegen Lane near Cloverland Avenue.

The emergency call reportedly came in around 9:17 a.m.

Louisiana State Police confirmed their agency is leading this active investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

