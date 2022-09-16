Crash kills pedestrian on Siegen Lane
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that occurred Friday morning, Sept. 16.
Emergency responders confirmed a woman died after being hit on Siegen Lane near Cloverland Avenue.
The emergency call reportedly came in around 9:17 a.m.
Louisiana State Police confirmed their agency is leading this active investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.