Capitol High School closer to being reintegrated into EBRPSS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capitol High School is one step closer to being reintegrated into the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

During a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, school board members unanimously voted to bring Capitol High back into the school district.

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will have to vote in mid-October to make the move official.

