BRPD inviting teens to join Explorer Program

The Baton Rouge Police Department is inviting teenagers in the Capital City to join its Explorer Program.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is inviting teenagers in the Capital City to join its Explorer Program.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is inviting teenagers in the Capital City to join its Explorer Program.

On Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., an open house will be held for anyone between 14 and 18 years old.

The meeting will take place at BRPD Headquarters located at 9000 Airline Highway.

Participants will work in conjunction with EMS, Boy Scouts of America, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office.

Some activities of the program include attending/assisting with special events, knowledge of laws, courtroom procedures, team building, and more.

Anyone with questions can call 225-389-4801 or email bdjohnson@brla.gov.

