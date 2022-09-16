Facebook
Alvin Kamara is questionable for the Saints-Bucs game with a rib injury

Alvin Kamara is questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Alvin Kamara is questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second day in a row, Alvin Kamara missed practice for the Saints. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with Tampa Bay. A game you can see on FOX 8 at 12 p.m.

Paulson Adebo will miss Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury. Adebo has yet to play this season.

The Black and Gold had more than a few working out on a limited basis on Friday: Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Jameis Winston (back), Mark Ingram (ankle), and Alontae Taylor (hip).

All are considered questionable for Sunday’s contest.

