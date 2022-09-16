2 EBR schools named National Blue Ribbon schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area schools are being recognized nationally for achieving excellence.

The U.S. Department of Education named LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day School as 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. According to the department, both schools rank in the top 15 percent of the state on academic indicators and graduation rates, and are recognized as “exemplary high performing.”

The National Blue Ribbon distinction is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. For the full list of recipients, click here.

