Survey could send smoke through sewer lines in Sorrento

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Rural Water Association is planning to conduct a smoke survey on the sewer system in the Town of Sorrento on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Residents living in the area should know the survey will involve smoke being sent through the sewer lines to test for leaks in the sewer system.

Town officials report homeowners should not be alarmed and should not call the fire department if they see smoke in their homes on Thursday.

Leaders say it is not a fire but does suggest there may be a leak within your service line and they will take the necessary steps to correct any problems with the main service.

If you would like additional information, call the Town Hall at 225-675-5337 with questions or concerns.

