Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a groundbreaking new album

By Angelica Butine
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a soundtrack to remember, because what says “Louisiana” more than the Golden Band from Tiger Land?

A three-time Grammy-nominated artist and a Louisiana collegiate band “mix it up,” with a new album that’s a taste of creole and rock, unique to Lake Charles’s own Sean Ardoin.

Ardoin tapped the assistant director of the LSU band, Kelvin Jones who worked together to create the album of the season.

Jones says, “He was like, hey man, how would you be interested in doing a calibration kind of album. I was like, I don’t think it’s been done before. And he was like exactly.”

With a goal for a groundbreaking new sound in the universe, they were calibrating marching band and creole together using around 350 students and around 140 volunteers.

Ardoin says, “Being able to put this album out with the marching band has got me on top of the world right now. It’s called Full Circle. Because when I was in the marching band is when I decided to be a musician full time.”

While working with his alma mater, creativity began to flow when they turned the band room into a studio.

Ardoin says, “The students were so awesome. ‘They did a little bit on Friday and a little bit on Sunday and 9 to 9:30 on Saturday.”

The album, now out, contains 12 songs including one Grammy-nominated piece.

Jones explains it as, “The perfect gumbo, if you will, for what ended up coming out to where every track on there is different, but so Louisiana.”

You can access the streaming link and vinyl pre-sale on his website.

The double vinyl is colored in purple and gold and 15% of the sales go to the LSU tiger band and scholarship.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 15
Nice again today but summer-like weather returns this weekend
Smoke generic
Survey could send smoke through sewer lines in Sorrento
FILE - Court
Get free legal help at expungement event Thursday
Firefighters are heading back to a fire that rekindled Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the St....
Apartment fire rekindles, firefighters say