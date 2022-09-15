Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child.
Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.
Investigators believe the Silverado collided with another car, causing the Silverado to lose control, hit a concrete guardrail and flip over before catching fire.
Police added investigators believe that someone may have witnessed or have knowledge of the crash.
If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
You can also visit www.crimestoppersbr.com to submit a tip.
You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.