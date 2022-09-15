Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child.

Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.

Investigators believe the Silverado collided with another car, causing the Silverado to lose control, hit a concrete guardrail and flip over before catching fire.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery crash on I-110.

Police added investigators believe that someone may have witnessed or have knowledge of the crash.

If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You can also visit www.crimestoppersbr.com to submit a tip.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

