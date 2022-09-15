Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives

The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery crash on I-110(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child.

RELATED STORY
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.

Investigators believe the Silverado collided with another car, causing the Silverado to lose control, hit a concrete guardrail and flip over before catching fire.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery crash on I-110.

Police added investigators believe that someone may have witnessed or have knowledge of the crash.

If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You can also visit www.crimestoppersbr.com to submit a tip.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

sleep generic
Stop the snore!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 15
Nice again today but summer-like weather returns this weekend
Louisiana has resources in place to treat gambling addiction as sports wagering grows in popularity
Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of Red Light Camera program in Baton Rouge