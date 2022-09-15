Nice again today but summer-like weather returns this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nice weather continues across the area today, although temperatures will start to trend a bit warmer this afternoon. After another morning start in the low to mid 60s for most, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under mainly sunny skies. No rainfall is expected and humidity levels should stay on the comfortable side.

Our taste of fall comes to an end, however, as we move into the weekend. High pressure shifting to our east will allow for more of an onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in an increase in both temperatures and humidity. Morning lows will climb from the mid 60s on Friday to low 70s over the weekend. And highs in the low 90s will be common. Increasing humidity levels will also make it much more comfortable outdoors. A stray shower will be possible mostly south of I-10 on Friday, with isolated showers possible area-wide on both Saturday and Sunday.

Even as it gets warmer and more humid on Friday, the news still looks good for the first Live After Five of the fall. Mostly clear skies can be expected, with temperatures in the upper 80s as the concert begins falling into the upper 70s by the time it wraps up at 8 PM. Weather should also cooperate for high school football games on Friday evening.

If you’re headed to the LSU campus on Saturday to tailgate or go to the SEC opener against Mississippi State, plan on a hot afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, with humidity also exerting a noticeable influence. Isolated showers are also possible, but rain chances are only posted around 20%. The game itself should see temperatures start in the upper 80s and fall into the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, a dome of high pressure will become reestablished over the central part of the country into next week. Locally, that will result in an extended run of above normal temperatures and mainly dry conditions. Highs in the low 90s will be common next week, with occasional mid 90s not out of the question.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #7 intensified into Tropical Storm Fiona late Wednesday. As of 4 a.m. CDT Thursday, Fiona has maximum winds of 50 miles per hour and is located a little more than 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Wind shear, some dry air, and land interaction should preclude any significant intensification over the next several days. The official forecast shows Fiona in the general vicinity of Hispaniola and/or the southeastern Bahamas by early next week. From there, it is too soon to speculate on whether it might pose a threat to any part of the continental U.S., with its intensity at that point in time likely playing a big role in its eventual track.

