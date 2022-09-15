NEWSLINE 9: Baker woman deals with water in yard due to hole dug by city workers

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A baker woman is dealing with water pressure issues. She said it’s because of water gushing from a hole that city workers dug up in her front yard.

The sound of water can be relaxing but it’s been a nightmare for Estelle Jarvis.

“All day, all night, every day; that’s the way it’s run,” said Jarvis.

She explained she’s had low water pressure for at least five months because of the running water. She said it started with a hole in her front yard. Water continues to flow outside, but inside, not so much.

“Actually, if you’re taking a bath or running water anywhere else, this doesn’t run this fast,” added Jarvis.

It’s much slower?

“It’s much slower,” she replied.

Jarvis said she’s called the city of Baker three times and no one has come to fix the hole. She said her dog actually fell in it once and got hurt.

Now, she’s worried something worse could happen.

I get it. Like, it’s frustrating that you’re having this problem and you just want it fixed.

“Yeah, yeah, I just want it fixed because my grandchildren, they play out in the yard all the time,” noted Jarvis.

After Newsline 9 made numerous calls to the city, Jarvis said a crew did go to her house on Thursday, Sept. 15.

There is no word yet on what work was done but the city is looking into her issue.

