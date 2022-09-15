Facebook
Live music ramping up in Baton Rouge this fall

Live music is what we all know and love in south Louisiana.
Live music is what we all know and love in south Louisiana.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music is what we all know and love in south Louisiana. Performances are ramping up all over, including downtown Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is having its first concert of the season Thursday, Sept. 15. It starts with the Irene W. and C. B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert Series with Emanuel Ax.

The show starts at 8 p.m. in the River Center Theater. Tickets start at $37.

Next week the Candlelight Concert Series returns with TOTALLY 80′s.

On Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, concerts at 6:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. will take place at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

Tickets start at $30.

For more information about either concert or to get your tickets visit: https://linktr.ee/brsymphony or dial 225-383-0500.

Live After Five is also making a return Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the Pants Party.

You can find the full line up here:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Pants Party

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Jonathon Boogie Long

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

The Michael Foster Project

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

The Mixed Nuts present: 90s Throwback Night

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Amanda Shaw and The Cute Guys

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

