Linguine with Italian Sausage, Fennel and Mushrooms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Italians contributed many unique pasta and meat combinations to the Louisiana table. Often game sausages were substituted in this wonderful dish. Feel free to use smoked venison or wild boar sausage while cleaning out your freezer, just in time to get ready for the next hunting season!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) package linguine

1 pound spicy Italian sausage, casings removed and sausage coarsely crumbled

1 small fennel bulb, trimmed, halved and thinly sliced length wise, reserving fronds or leaves

1 (8-ounce) package fresh crimini mushrooms, sliced

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup minced purple shallots

6 large garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

1 tsp fennel seeds, coarsely crushed

1 cup chicken stock

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 (5-ounce) package fresh baby spinach leaves

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large stockpot, bring 1 gallon of lightly salted water to a low boil. While water is coming to a boil, place olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage crumbles and sauté until lightly browned, 5–7 minutes. Add sliced fennel, mushrooms, shallots, sliced garlic and bell peppers then sauté 10–12 minutes longer, stirring occasionally. Stir in fennel seeds and cook 1–2 minutes. Stir in chicken stock, add cream then bring to a boil until liquid is reduced and slightly thickened, 3–5 minutes. While liquid is reducing, cook linguine according to package directions then drain and return to the same pot. When cream is thickened, add mixture to the linguine, tossing over medium heat to blend well. Add spinach leaves and stir quickly to wilt into the mixture. Add Parmesan cheese, stirring well, then season lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Garnish with chopped fennel fronds for that touch of fresh herbs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.