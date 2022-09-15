Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jayden Daniels’s father talks about what he’s gone through to become LSU’s QB

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has battled through hardships on his way to becoming the starting quarterback at LSU.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The story of Jayden Daniels begins in San Bernadino, Calif., and his love for sports started at a young age.

Jayden was starting at quarterback as a freshman in high school, even if he didn’t seem built for the competition. He slowly but surely gained weight and chose to attend Arizona State on the next level.

Much has been made about his third year with the Sun Devils where he threw just 10 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions but there were things happening off the field that were much bigger than football and perhaps impacted his play.

“COVID hit our family and my mother and my father both died from COVID,” said Javon Daniels. “We buried both of them in 2021, March. They died together. And that affected Jayden a lot.”

Jayden dedicated a game to his grandfather, just one day after grandpa’s birthday. He also had special cleats made featuring his grandparents and also his deceased grandfather from his mother’s side. Jayden threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in a lopsided win over UCLA.

No matter what happens with LSU and Daniels moving forward, those who love him will be abundantly proud.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has battled though hardships on his way to becoming the...
Jayden Daniels's father talks about what he's gone through to become LSU's QB
JACQUES TALK: Crissy Froyd
Southern running back Jerrod Sims (24)
Southern hits road to start SWAC play
LSU running back John Emery will be back on the field this Saturday after an academic suspension.
John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU