Jag mobile rolls this fall for free breast cancer screenings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The jag mobile health unit will visit multiple areas of Baton Rouge to provide free breast cancer screenings this fall, reportedly.

In partnership with Ochsner Baton Rouge and Southern University, no pre-scheduling or pre-registration is required, regardless of insurance status, officials say.

“These free screenings are made possible through a collaboration of several groups – Ochsner Health, Southern University and the American Cancer Society, along with our community partners that will host these events,” says AnnaBeth Guillory, Vice President of Cancer Services.

All breast cancer screenings are reportedly open to the public.

The breast cancer screenings will take place at the following locations, officials say:

St. Gabriel Senior Center 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 5035 Iberville St., St. Gabriel CB Pennington Jr. YMCA 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 15550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge Americana YMCA 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary Blackwater Methodist Church 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 10000 Blackwater Road, Central Plaquemine Senior Center 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 58105 Court St., Plaquemine White Castle Senior Center 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 34625 K.C. Drive, White Castle Maringouin Senior Center 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 77375 Wheelock Lane, Maringouin CB Pennington Jr. YMCA 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 15550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge Dow Westside YMCA 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis Americana YMCA 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary

“This further illustrates Ochsner’s commitment to improving access to vital healthcare services within the communities where they’re needed most, aligning with its Healthy State initiative, Ochsner’s campaign to improve the health of all Louisiana residents by 2030,” Guillory explained.

