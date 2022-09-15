Facebook
Jag mobile rolls this fall for free breast cancer screenings

The jag mobile health unit will visit multiple areas of Baton Rouge, reportedly.
The jag mobile health unit will visit multiple areas of Baton Rouge, reportedly.(Photo by John Oubre/SU Communications | Southern University)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The jag mobile health unit will visit multiple areas of Baton Rouge to provide free breast cancer screenings this fall, reportedly.

In partnership with Ochsner Baton Rouge and Southern University, no pre-scheduling or pre-registration is required, regardless of insurance status, officials say.

“These free screenings are made possible through a collaboration of several groups – Ochsner Health, Southern University and the American Cancer Society, along with our community partners that will host these events,” says AnnaBeth Guillory, Vice President of Cancer Services.

All breast cancer screenings are reportedly open to the public.

The breast cancer screenings will take place at the following locations, officials say:

St. Gabriel Senior Center10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 155035 Iberville St., St. Gabriel
CB Pennington Jr. YMCA9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2215550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge
Americana YMCA9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 294200 Liberty Way, Zachary
Blackwater Methodist Church1-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 610000 Blackwater Road, Central
Plaquemine Senior Center10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1358105 Court St., Plaquemine
White Castle Senior Center10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2734625 K.C. Drive, White Castle
Maringouin Senior Center10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 377375 Wheelock Lane, Maringouin
CB Pennington Jr. YMCA9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1015550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge
Dow Westside YMCA9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 173688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis
Americana YMCA9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 184200 Liberty Way, Zachary

“This further illustrates Ochsner’s commitment to improving access to vital healthcare services within the communities where they’re needed most, aligning with its Healthy State initiative, Ochsner’s campaign to improve the health of all Louisiana residents by 2030,” Guillory explained.

