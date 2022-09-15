Jag mobile rolls this fall for free breast cancer screenings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The jag mobile health unit will visit multiple areas of Baton Rouge to provide free breast cancer screenings this fall, reportedly.
In partnership with Ochsner Baton Rouge and Southern University, no pre-scheduling or pre-registration is required, regardless of insurance status, officials say.
“These free screenings are made possible through a collaboration of several groups – Ochsner Health, Southern University and the American Cancer Society, along with our community partners that will host these events,” says AnnaBeth Guillory, Vice President of Cancer Services.
All breast cancer screenings are reportedly open to the public.
The breast cancer screenings will take place at the following locations, officials say:
|St. Gabriel Senior Center
|10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
|5035 Iberville St., St. Gabriel
|CB Pennington Jr. YMCA
|9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22
|15550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge
|Americana YMCA
|9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
|4200 Liberty Way, Zachary
|Blackwater Methodist Church
|1-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6
|10000 Blackwater Road, Central
|Plaquemine Senior Center
|10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
|58105 Court St., Plaquemine
|White Castle Senior Center
|10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27
|34625 K.C. Drive, White Castle
|Maringouin Senior Center
|10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3
|77375 Wheelock Lane, Maringouin
|CB Pennington Jr. YMCA
|9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10
|15550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge
|Dow Westside YMCA
|9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
|3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis
|Americana YMCA
|9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
|4200 Liberty Way, Zachary
“This further illustrates Ochsner’s commitment to improving access to vital healthcare services within the communities where they’re needed most, aligning with its Healthy State initiative, Ochsner’s campaign to improve the health of all Louisiana residents by 2030,” Guillory explained.
