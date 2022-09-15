JACQUES TALK: Crissy Froyd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crissy Froyd is a former WAFB-TV intern and up-and-coming star in sports media.

At just 23-years-old, she’s covered Mississippi State for Saturday Down South, while also running the Twitter account for @SIBulldogs.

Crissy gives a breakdown of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as they invade Tiger Stadium for the SEC opener for LSU and the Bulldogs alike.

