Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK: Chrissy Froyd

Crissy Froyd is a former WAFB-TV intern and up-and-coming star in sports media.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crissy Froyd is a former WAFB-TV intern and up-and-coming star in sports media.

At just 23 years old, she’s covered Mississippi State for Saturday Down South, while also running the Twitter account for @SIBulldogs.

Crissy gives a breakdown of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as they invade Tiger Stadium for the SEC opener for LSU and the Bulldogs alike.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

East Ascension running back Walter Samuel (22)
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: East Ascension RB Walter Samuel
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: East Ascension RB Walter Samuel
Crissy Froyd is a former WAFB-TV intern and up-and-coming star in sports media.
JACQUES TALK: Crissy Froyd
JACQUES TALK: Crissy Froyd