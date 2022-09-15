Facebook
Highway 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to accident

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Hwy. 44 at Hwy. 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to an accident.

Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Expect delays if you’re heading in that direction.

