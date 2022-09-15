Highway 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to accident

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Hwy. 44 at Hwy. 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to an accident.

Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Expect delays if you’re heading in that direction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAFFIC UPDATES.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.