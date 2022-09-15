Get free legal help at expungement event Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Anyone who may be in need of legal assistance, there is an event happening on Thursday, Sept. 15 that could be beneficial.

The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana and the Louisiana Workforce Commission are hosting a free expungement event at the Livingston Parish Library beginning at 4 p.m.

The address is 20390 Iowa Street in Livingston, La.

Attendees can learn how to qualify for a free expungement as well as complete an expungement without an attorney.

Organizers suggest you bring your phone or tablet.

