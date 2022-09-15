Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective Roger Golubski. The former police detective who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said.(Edwardsville Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who has long been accused of sexually preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted Thursday on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said.

Roger Golubski, 69, was arrested at his home in Edwardsville after a federal grand jury indicted him on six counts of civil rights violations. He was expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Golubski retired in 2010 after working for the Kansas City (Kansas) Police Department for 35 years. The FBI has been investigating allegations that Golubski, who is white, sexually assaulted Black women in the city and exchanged drugs for information during criminal investigations.

The federal indictment announced Thursday accuses Golubski of sexually assaulting two women, identified as S.K., and O.W., on several occasions between 1998 and 2002.

He is accused of raping both women and forcing them to perform oral sex on him several times in his vehicle and at the women’s homes. Golubski’s conduct included aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping, according to the indictment.

If convicted of any of the counts, Golubski could be sentenced to life in prison.

Golubski’s attorney, Morgan Roach, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Civil rights groups for years sought an investigation into Golubski’s conduct. The allegations against him drew more attention after Lamont McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn’t commit, sued Golubski and other Kansas City, Kansas, officers after he was released.

McIntyre and his mother, Rose McIntyre, alleged in the lawsuit that Golubski framed Lamont for a double homicide in 1994 because she refused the detective’s sexual demands. The local government agreed in June to settle the lawsuit for $12.5 million.

When deposed by McIntyre’s lawyers in the case, Golubski invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination hundreds of times. He has consistently declined media requests to comment on the allegations.

In 2020, a coalition of Kansas lawmakers, religious leaders and racial justice advocates asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate Golubski and other members of the department who were accused of misconduct and abuse.

And in 2021, an organization run by rapper Jay-Z filed a petition seeking records from the police department related to what it called a history of officer misconduct within the department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Official: Biden to meet Friday with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 15
Nice again today but summer-like weather returns this weekend